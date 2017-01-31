Donald Trump and Peter Thiel at a rou...

Donald Trump and Peter Thiel at a round-table for tech leaders last month

Entreprenerial skills and philanthropic activities in New Zealand were "exceptional circumstances" under which the government granted Peter Thiel citizenship in 2011, according to documents just released by the DIA under the Official Information Act. At first blush NBR does not consider the data dump answers questions filed under the Official Information Act and will be following up.

