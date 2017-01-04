December Auto Sales Likely to Reach $53 Billion
ALG , the industry benchmark for determining the future resale value of a vehicle, projects U.S. revenue from new vehicle sales will reach $53 billion for the month of December, down 3.7 percent from a year ago on an unadjusted selling day basis and nearly flat on an adjusted selling basis at 0.2 percent. Automakers should post a loss of $2 billion in revenue compared to last year, largely due to one less selling day this year.
