Davis author recounts his journey ped...

Davis author recounts his journey pedaling Route 66

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Davis Enterprise

Not long after retirement from his 35-year teaching career, cycling enthusiast Douglas L. Waterman of Davis hatched the notion of bicycling the entire 2,300-mile length of a highway that no longer officially exists - old U.S. 66. "I was sitting with my dad in his living room in Santa Fe, New Mexico, my eyes wandering over his impressive collection of road maps," Waterman recalled. "He and Mom had traveled a lot in their lifetime but now in their old age, their deserted maps were gathering dust, fading in the morning sunlight on a bookshelf to my right.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 1 hr TV Producer 89
~+~ Last Post Win's ~+~ (Apr '12) 4 hr -Prince- 105
Trump Compared Ben Carson to Child Molester, sa... 10 hr Call It Like U Se... 6
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 10 hr Call It Like U Se... 4
Drain Hollywood 10 hr Call It Like U Se... 1
News Lynne Westmore Bloom, 81, painted the Pink Lady... 13 hr Will Dockery 1
News Manhattan Beach gets behind parade and picnic t... (May '12) 17 hr CA Consumer Affai... 5
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,037 • Total comments across all topics: 277,754,415

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC