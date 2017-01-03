Davis author recounts his journey pedaling Route 66

Not long after retirement from his 35-year teaching career, cycling enthusiast Douglas L. Waterman of Davis hatched the notion of bicycling the entire 2,300-mile length of a highway that no longer officially exists - old U.S. 66. "I was sitting with my dad in his living room in Santa Fe, New Mexico, my eyes wandering over his impressive collection of road maps," Waterman recalled. "He and Mom had traveled a lot in their lifetime but now in their old age, their deserted maps were gathering dust, fading in the morning sunlight on a bookshelf to my right.

