Court Bid to Evict Key Aviation Tenants from Santa Monica Airport Delayed Again

A court bid to evict two key aviation-related tenants from Santa Monica Airport was delayed a month, City officials said Monday, prompting more frustration from groups who contend the City is moving too slowly to make good on its vow to close the facility by 2018. At the same time, City officials also announced they would allow providing "Standstill Agreements" for 19 other subtenants at SMO.

