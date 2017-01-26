Council Rejects Appeal of $75 Million Santa Monica City Hall Annex

The Santa Monica City Council Tuesday cleared the way for construction of what might be the most self-sustaining building in California history, rejecting an appeal by a critic who said the ultimate cost will be far beyond the $75 million estimated and that one innovation composting toilets could be a health hazard and illegal. The council voted unanimously against the appeal by David Garden, which was backed by neighborhood groups and activists, and approved moving forward with plans for construction of the 50,200-square-foot City Services Building.

