Chip to replace graduate student TAP card in spring

Graduate Student Government has launched a program for spring 2017 to streamline the discount Transit Access Pass cards used by USC students to access Metro bus and rail. The program is in partnership with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority.

