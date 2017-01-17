Charlie Sheen apologises to Rihanna a...

Charlie Sheen apologises to Rihanna after latest outburst

15 hrs ago Read more: Music-News.com

Charlie Sheen has offered to buy Rihanna a drink to make amends for criticising the pop superstar and reigniting their 2014 feud in a recent TV interview. The former Two and a Half Men star originally took aim at the singer after she reportedly snubbed a meet and greet with his former fiancee Brett Rossi, while they were were celebrating her birthday at a restaurant in Santa Monica, California three years ago.

Santa Monica, CA

