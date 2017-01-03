Changes coming to SoCal air quality board
Supervisor Sheila Kuehl of Santa Monica will serve as Los Angeles County's representative on the South Coast Air Quality Management District. Michael D. Antonovich, right, in 2006, has been termed out of his position as Los Angeles County Supervisor and he is leaving the South Coast Air Quality Management District board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Micheal Moore
|1 hr
|Micheal More
|9
|Review: Jurassic World Resort Park
|2 hr
|Jurassic World LA
|20
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|13 hr
|Genl Forrest
|47
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|14 hr
|Genl Forrest
|3
|Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin
|16 hr
|Irene
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Steve McQueen (Mar '12)
|Mon
|Briscoe Darling
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC