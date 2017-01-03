Changes coming to SoCal air quality b...

Changes coming to SoCal air quality board

Supervisor Sheila Kuehl of Santa Monica will serve as Los Angeles County's representative on the South Coast Air Quality Management District. Michael D. Antonovich, right, in 2006, has been termed out of his position as Los Angeles County Supervisor and he is leaving the South Coast Air Quality Management District board.

