Celebrating the Bad Ass Women Who Drive L.A.'s Food Scene
Women are breaking down barriers and making strides in the culinary field all over America, but Los Angeles has special reason to be proud of our female culinary talent. Long before the "why aren't there more female chefs?" question became common, Los Angeles had women who were leading our scene, driving the conversation, and influencing the next generation of cooks and chefs.
