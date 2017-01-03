Canadians Ryan Gosling, Denis Villene...

Canadians Ryan Gosling, Denis Villeneuve up for BAFTAs

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: CBC News

Actor Ryan Gosling and filmmaker Denis Villeneuve are shown at the Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. Both are up for BAFTA awards in February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08) 16 min Idelia 58
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 5 hr TV Producer 91
~+~ Last Post Win's ~+~ (Apr '12) 14 hr -Prince- 105
Trump Compared Ben Carson to Child Molester, sa... 21 hr Call It Like U Se... 6
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 21 hr Call It Like U Se... 4
Drain Hollywood 21 hr Call It Like U Se... 1
News Lynne Westmore Bloom, 81, painted the Pink Lady... Mon Will Dockery 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,076 • Total comments across all topics: 277,769,312

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC