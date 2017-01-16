BWW Review: In 13 Things About Ed Carpolotti, Penny Fuller Musically...

BWW Review: In 13 Things About Ed Car...

The Broad Stage presents the West Coast Premiere of 13 Things About Ed Carpolotti , a comic musical based on the play Three Viewings by Jeffrey Hatcher , with book, music and lyrics by Barry Kleinbort , will play a limited engagement through January 29 in The Edye at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica. The production stars Tony nominee and Emmy winning actress Penny Fuller , and is directed by Mr. Klein bort with musical direction by Paul Green wood .

