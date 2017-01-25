Big Daddy keeps its retro-pop parodie...

Big Daddy keeps its retro-pop parodies coming in show at McCabe's on Friday

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Big Daddy: Michael Chanslor, from left, "Donny D" Raymond, "Lightnin' Bob" Wayne, Todd Tatum, Tom "Bubba" Lee, Denny Croy and Steve Nieves, perform in July in Culver City. Big Daddy: Michael Chanslor, from left, "Donny D" Raymond, "Lightnin' Bob" Wayne, Todd Tatum, Tom "Bubba" Lee, Denny Croy and Steve Nieves, perform in July in Culver City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alec Baldwin Is A Disgusting Human Being!! (Sep '11) 52 min Duke 25
Review: Inglewood Lanes 2 hr Inglewood Lanes 1
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) 2 hr Inglewood Lanes 20
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 3 hr Well Well 4
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 3 hr Jeff Davis 21
News 'Hate does not make America great': Protesters ... 6 hr spud 16
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr melvin perez 20,781
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,256 • Total comments across all topics: 278,271,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC