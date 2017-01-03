Bella Thorne received death threats after cheating rumors with ex
The 19-year-old "Perfect High" actress discussed in an interview with People the emotional struggles and backlash she faced after splitting from ex-boyfriend Gregg Sulkin in August. "I was getting death threats for a hot minute because they thought I had cheated on my ex, which is a total lie," Thorne told the magazine.
