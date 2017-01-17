Babysitter on demand: Helpr app conne...

Babysitter on demand: Helpr app connects parents to childcare providers

Need a last-minute babysitter? Helpr, a free app with services now available in Orange County, will get a pre-screened babysitter to you in as little as three hours. The Santa Monica-based company says it performs background checks on sitters, meets all candidates in person, requires CPR certification and checks social media accounts.

