Art Los Angeles Contemporary: Fresh Works
Make for Barker Hangar from Jan. 27 through 29 for an assortment of pieces, from avant garde to deeply thought-provoking. While a person who knows their sculpture stuff or is obsessed with mixed media or digs a fascinating painting can get their mind-expanding fill throughout the year in Los Angeles, January is something rather special.
