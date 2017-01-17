Alanis Morissette manager admits to $4.8M theft from singer
This June 20, 2014 file photo Alanis Morissette arrives at the 4th Annual Production Of The 24 Hour Plays After-Party in Santa Monica, Calif. Federal prosecutors say a business manager who embezzled more than $6.5 million from Morissette and other entertainment and sports figures has agreed to plead guilty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|Channel 71 LA
|180
|Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f...
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|61
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|6 hr
|ulak batyeerelu
|9
|non question pour nous
|Jan 17
|good job trump hater
|1
|MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful ChildrenÂ’s Picture Book
|Jan 17
|Well Well
|2
|Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B...
|Dec '16
|shesapiggy
|3
|Review: Magicopolis, Santa Monica (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Mark Price
|9
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC