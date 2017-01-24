Alameda author Holly Brown has master...

Alameda author Holly Brown has mastered two careers and weaves them...

Holly Brown has mastered two careers and weaves them into her psychological thrillers, including the latest - "This Is Not Over" - which she discussed at a Books Inc. event on Jan. 17. With therapy, "I am immersed in other people's stories, and I see how some people turn their lives into stories," Brown said. "Of course, I do not pull anything from these lives into my books, but I am shaped by them."

