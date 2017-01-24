Alameda author Holly Brown has mastered two careers and weaves them...
Holly Brown has mastered two careers and weaves them into her psychological thrillers, including the latest - "This Is Not Over" - which she discussed at a Books Inc. event on Jan. 17. With therapy, "I am immersed in other people's stories, and I see how some people turn their lives into stories," Brown said. "Of course, I do not pull anything from these lives into my books, but I am shaped by them."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|1 min
|Jeff Davis
|16
|What's your pubic preference?
|1 hr
|CuriousGeorge
|1
|Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09)
|2 hr
|MFrench
|117
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|2 hr
|Inglewood Lanes
|10
|Diversity and 'La La Land' ready for their Osca...
|2 hr
|25or6to4
|1
|'Hate does not make America great': Protesters ...
|4 hr
|Frogface Kate
|11
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|4 hr
|Norcal650
|90
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC