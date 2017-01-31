Actor Danny Trejo Slashes Into Hollywood With Coffee and Donut Shop
Danny Trejo is coming for us all. After first debuting his standalone taco concept along La Brea last year, the Machete star has gone on to open a more sit-down casual Cantina option in Hollywood , and still has his food truck roaming the streets .
