A new report says Santa Monica has the nation's highest rental prices

18 hrs ago

When it comes to pricey rental markets, the greater Los Angeles area is certainly up there, but renters in other metro regions such as New York and San Francisco have reliably paid significantly higher rates compared to LA. But a new report from rental website Apartment Guide suggests the very highest prices in the nation can be found right here in sunny Southern California.

