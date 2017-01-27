A-Mark Precious Metals Increases Quarterly Dividend by 14% to $0.08...
The board of directors of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. , a full-service precious metals trading company and an official distributor for all the major sovereign mints, has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share for the fiscal second quarter of 2017. This represents a 14% increase from the previous quarterly rate of $0.07 per share.
