A Downtown Author's Dive Into the Gol...

A Downtown Author's Dive Into the Golden Arches

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: LA Downtown News

Lisa Napoli wrote Ray & Joan, which traces how the Kroc family raised a fortune with McDonald's, and what happened to the money. lmost everyone knows the name of Ray Kroc, the McDonald's chairman who turned the fledgling burger restaurant into an empire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Downtown News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 20 min TV Producer 107
To all of you Chargers fans out there in Los An... 2 hr Local 7
News Fullerton Police Looking For Undocumented Immig... 13 hr tomin cali 1
The Secret History of Tactile Pavement 16 hr Joan 1
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... Wed MVille Miner 5
News Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B... Dec '16 shesapiggy 3
News Review: Magicopolis, Santa Monica (Nov '08) Dec '16 Mark Price 9
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 12 at 4:47PM PST

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,305 • Total comments across all topics: 277,853,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC