92 Year Old Formosa Cafe Seems to Have Shuttered Overnight
After months of speculation following a rather disastrous attempt at revitalization , it seems that long-running West Hollywood bar and restaurant The Formosa Cafe has indeed shuttered. Founded in 1925 and for decades a mainstay among movie stars and musicians working in the area, the iconic red booth-ed spot on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Formosa is currently all boarded up.
