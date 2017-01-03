92 Year Old Formosa Cafe Seems to Hav...

92 Year Old Formosa Cafe Seems to Have Shuttered Overnight

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Eater

After months of speculation following a rather disastrous attempt at revitalization , it seems that long-running West Hollywood bar and restaurant The Formosa Cafe has indeed shuttered. Founded in 1925 and for decades a mainstay among movie stars and musicians working in the area, the iconic red booth-ed spot on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Formosa is currently all boarded up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Emcee D Unknown NEEDS SALES SUPPORT HIM 8 min Patrick Gilbride ... 1
News France honors 5 Southern California veterans wi... 19 min John Minasian 1
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 8 hr TV Producer 79
dogs tortured by horrible men 21 hr dhag 1
Court Documents EXPOSED! Los Angeles Sponsored ... 22 hr Baddboyfilms News... 1
News Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood... Fri Sweet 1
News Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B... Dec 11 shesapiggy 3
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,388 • Total comments across all topics: 277,700,008

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC