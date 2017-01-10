5 Ways Stephen Miller Grew Up To Be Trump's Inauguration Speechwriter - and Right Wing Ideologue
At 31, Stephen Miller has reached a political stature few have matched - he is drafting president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration speech, to be delivered Friday. But the Santa Monica schoolmates of Trump's top adviser were hardly surprised that the Jewish kid who insisted on standing and placing his hand on his heart during the pledge of allegiance, ended up alongside a politician like Trump.
