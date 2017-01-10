10 Free L.A. Things to Do With Kids That Don't Suck for Grownups
Any parent, older sibling or cool babysitter knows that finding activities that appeal to both kids and grownups can be a ... challenge . It's a struggle for balance that seems to predictably end with unhappy kids, or adults desperately in need of a stiff cocktail .
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|7 hr
|TV Producer
|174
|Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f...
|7 hr
|Barros
|48
|non question pour nous
|Tue
|good job trump hater
|1
|MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful ChildrenÂ’s Picture Book
|Tue
|Well Well
|2
|Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B...
|Dec '16
|shesapiggy
|3
|Review: Magicopolis, Santa Monica (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Mark Price
|9
|halloween party/ comedy show thursday 8 pm in s...
|Oct '16
|Partyfavorsshow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC