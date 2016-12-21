Youa ll be floored: Accent and area r...

Youa ll be floored: Accent and area rugs can make a room come alive

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: Pasadena Star-News

Rugs break up the harshness of wood floor entryways while providing for a smooth transition to other rooms. • FLOR, 412 Broadway, Santa Monica, 310-393-2952; 9020 Beverly Blvd., West Hollywood, 310-786-9220; www.flor.com If you're looking for a relatively easy way to spruce up a room, consider laying a solid foundation - not concrete or wood, mind you, but a rug.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Activists take to the streets to protest Donald... 1 hr TomFontana 35
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 3 hr afriend 87
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 9 hr TV Producer 31
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 9 hr Baddboyfilms News 10
2016 Post Offices Open Christmas Eve, New Year... 18 hr Joe 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 19 hr hillbilly jim 20,746
News Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B... Dec 11 shesapiggy 3
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,384 • Total comments across all topics: 277,371,327

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC