Where you can celebrate the start of Hanukkah in the San Fernando Valley
LOS ANGELES >> Hanukkah, Judaism's eight-day commemoration of the temple rededication that followed the Maccabees' victory over a larger Syrian army in 165 B.C., begins at sundown today. Free public menorah lighting ceremonies are scheduled for the Sherman Oaks Galleria , Universal CityWalk and Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica Once the Jews defeated the Hellenist Syrian forces of Antiochus IV at the end of a three-year rebellion, the temple in Jerusalem, which the occupiers had dedicated to the worship of Zeus, was rededicated by Judah Maccabee, who led the insurgency begun by his father, the high priest Mattathias.
