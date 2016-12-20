Video: Guy hikes Griffith Park to Pt. Mugu in 69 hours
Filmmaker Nick C. Johnson fell in love with the mountains and hiking after he moved to Los Angeles in 2011. He hiked the John Muir Trail last year and has his sights on the Pacific Crest Trail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Observed.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|59 min
|I despise most pe...
|20,755
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|3 hr
|TV Producer
|56
|Review: Los Angeles Metro
|4 hr
|Metro Los Angeles
|1
|Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona...
|4 hr
|Metrolink SCRRA
|1
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|6 hr
|DR number
|37
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|16 hr
|Reggie
|1
|Police: Queen Latifah's car stolen by gas stati...
|18 hr
|EVille Ed
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC