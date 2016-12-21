Troian Bellisario Explains Why Her Eating Disorder Recovery Is Ongoing
In it, the actress detailed how she was a happy, carefree kid when "suddenly I felt this inability to interact with people and to nourish myself." In a new interview, Bellisario says she still needs to make a conscious effort to eat well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Self.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|20 min
|TV Producer
|41
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|50 min
|I despise most pe...
|20,748
|its a fact
|2 hr
|afriend
|4
|Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on...
|2 hr
|Truffles5450
|2
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|4 hr
|Duval Stowers OG
|14
|Review: Electrical Services West Hollywood
|5 hr
|Chase Private Client
|2
|Police: Queen Latifah's car stolen by gas stati...
|8 hr
|Joan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC