The Audi R8 Doesn't Need A $40,000 Turbo Upgrade But It Sure Feels Good

The "Alpha 10" treatment is a tuning package from a company called AMS Performance, which has a huge catalog of power-adders for supercars like the R8 V10 FSI, Porsche 911 Turbo, Nissan GT-R, Mercedes AMG cars, BMWs and soon McLarens and Lamborghinis. The entire equipment rundown is available on AMS's website .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.