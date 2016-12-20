The 35 most bizarre photos of 2016

The 35 most bizarre photos of 2016

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

While there have been plenty of newsworthy, powerful, and deeply moving photographs created this year - there's also been a handful of playful, humorous moments that the Reuters award-winning team of photographers have captured. Three-year-old Oliver Quiros competes dressed as an astronaut riding a space shuttle in the Haunted Heats Halloween Surf Contest in Santa Monica, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 1 hr TV Producer 57
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr I despise most pe... 20,755
Review: Los Angeles Metro 12 hr Metro Los Angeles 1
Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona... 12 hr Metrolink SCRRA 1
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 13 hr DR number 37
News DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria Thu Reggie 1
News Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B... Dec 11 shesapiggy 3
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,834 • Total comments across all topics: 277,454,806

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC