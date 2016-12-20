Santa Monica To Open Real-Time Bike Traffic Counter on Main Street
The beachside city, known for its increasing bike-friendliness, will host an official ribbon cutting Wednesday at noon for its first real-time bike traffic counter . The counter, which will be located at Main Street just south of where it intersects with Colorado Avenue, will communicate with sensors in the green bike lanes and display the number of riders who have ridden by that day as well as the cumulative number of riders for the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My top 10 Jewish news stories of 2016
|9 min
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|35 min
|Well Well
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Not my President
|20,736
|President Trump going to crack down on Sanctuar...
|16 hr
|Fear ISIS
|2
|Metrolink Pomona Valley Line
|20 hr
|Now_What-
|16
|Lisa Vanderpump Is Unsure if She'll Return to '... (Jun '15)
|Tue
|Pawlu
|3
|Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B...
|Dec 11
|shesapiggy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC