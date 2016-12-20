Santa Monica To Open Real-Time Bike T...

Santa Monica To Open Real-Time Bike Traffic Counter on Main Street

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: StreetsBlog.org

The beachside city, known for its increasing bike-friendliness, will host an official ribbon cutting Wednesday at noon for its first real-time bike traffic counter . The counter, which will be located at Main Street just south of where it intersects with Colorado Avenue, will communicate with sensors in the green bike lanes and display the number of riders who have ridden by that day as well as the cumulative number of riders for the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News My top 10 Jewish news stories of 2016 9 min USS LIBERTY 1
News Activists take to the streets to protest Donald... 35 min Well Well 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Not my President 20,736
President Trump going to crack down on Sanctuar... 16 hr Fear ISIS 2
Metrolink Pomona Valley Line 20 hr Now_What- 16
News Lisa Vanderpump Is Unsure if She'll Return to '... (Jun '15) Tue Pawlu 3
News Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B... Dec 11 shesapiggy 3
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at December 22 at 5:37AM PST

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,681 • Total comments across all topics: 277,251,682

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC