Santa Monica To Open Real-Time Bike Traffic Counter on Main Street

The beachside city, known for its increasing bike-friendliness, will host an official ribbon cutting Wednesday at noon for its first real-time bike traffic counter . The counter, which will be located at Main Street just south of where it intersects with Colorado Avenue, will communicate with sensors in the green bike lanes and display the number of riders who have ridden by that day as well as the cumulative number of riders for the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.