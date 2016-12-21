Santa Monica synagogue found smeared with feces on Hanukkah
A rabbi says his Los Angeles-area synagogue was smeared with feces and food on the first day of Hanukkah. Rabbi Boruch Rabinowitz tells The Los Angeles Times that he found the vandalism when arrived Sunday morning at the Living Torah Center/Chabad in Santa Monica.
