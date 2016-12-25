Santa Monica Synagogue Found Smeared ...

Santa Monica Synagogue Found Smeared With Feces on Hanukkah

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

A rabbi says his Los Angeles-area synagogue was smeared with feces and food on the first day of Hanukkah. Rabbi Boruch Rabinowitz tells The Los Angeles Times that he found the vandalism when arrived Sunday morning at the Living Torah Center/Chabad in Santa Monica.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Http://miamicocatea.com 20 min Click Monster 3
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 2 hr TV Producer 11
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 3 hr Sugar Skate Supply 4
News Activists take to the streets to protest Donald... 5 hr Coal is King 18
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr jjohn 20,745
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 10 hr cjr 84
Boycott Cheesecake Factory. 11 hr TexVet 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,389 • Total comments across all topics: 277,339,057

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC