Santa Monica-Malibu Students More Physically Fit Than Peers Statewide

Compared to the previous year, physical fitness scores among students in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District were up in 2015-16 for fifth-graders, down for seventh-graders and slightly higher for ninth-graders, according to results released by the State on Monday. The results of the California Physical Fitness Report also show SMMUSD students did better than their peers both statewide and countywide.

