Santa Monica-Malibu Students More Physically Fit Than Peers Statewide
Compared to the previous year, physical fitness scores among students in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District were up in 2015-16 for fifth-graders, down for seventh-graders and slightly higher for ninth-graders, according to results released by the State on Monday. The results of the California Physical Fitness Report also show SMMUSD students did better than their peers both statewide and countywide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|26 min
|Well Well
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Not my President
|20,736
|President Trump going to crack down on Sanctuar...
|16 hr
|Fear ISIS
|2
|Metrolink Pomona Valley Line
|20 hr
|Now_What-
|16
|Lisa Vanderpump Is Unsure if She'll Return to '... (Jun '15)
|Tue
|Pawlu
|3
|Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B...
|Dec 11
|shesapiggy
|3
|Review: Magicopolis, Santa Monica (Nov '08)
|Dec 4
|Mark Price
|9
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC