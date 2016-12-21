Santa Monica County Supervisor Calls for Focus on Women
An initiative co-created by Sheila Kuehl, Santa Monica's representative on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, will focus on improving lives for girls and women in the area. The board voted unanimously last week to establish the five-year Countywide Initiative on Women and Girls , which was introduced by Kuehl and Supervisor Hilda Solis.
