Pepper The Robot Greets USC Students
SoftBank Robotics and its agency Midnight Oil recently produced a series of events designed to demonstrate its humanoid robot Pepper's capabilities and value in a traditional retail store setting. The four-foot tall robot can recognize key human emotions and adapt its behavior to the mood of the person it's dealing with.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MediaPost.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|24 min
|Christian Monroy
|47
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,764
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|3 hr
|Genl Forrest
|42
|Review: Jurassic World Resort Park
|11 hr
|Jurassic World LA
|3
|Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08)
|12 hr
|Macylee722
|57
|Pros and Cons to Being a Famous Person
|23 hr
|Baddboyfilms News
|1
|Trump Compared Ben Carson to Child Molester, sa...
|Sat
|Poo-Bear
|5
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC