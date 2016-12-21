Pepper The Robot Greets USC Students

Pepper The Robot Greets USC Students

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: MediaPost

SoftBank Robotics and its agency Midnight Oil recently produced a series of events designed to demonstrate its humanoid robot Pepper's capabilities and value in a traditional retail store setting. The four-foot tall robot can recognize key human emotions and adapt its behavior to the mood of the person it's dealing with.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MediaPost.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 24 min Christian Monroy 47
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr anybody anywhere 20,764
News Activists take to the streets to protest Donald... 3 hr Genl Forrest 42
Review: Jurassic World Resort Park 11 hr Jurassic World LA 3
News Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08) 12 hr Macylee722 57
Pros and Cons to Being a Famous Person 23 hr Baddboyfilms News 1
Trump Compared Ben Carson to Child Molester, sa... Sat Poo-Bear 5
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,125 • Total comments across all topics: 277,518,462

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC