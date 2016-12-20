Oscar hopeful Kidman - relates to story of adopted child'
Australian star Nicole Kidman says her experience as the mother of adopted children meant she closely related to her character in the movie "Lion", tipped as an Oscar favorite. SANTA MONICA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Actress Nicole Kidman speaks onstage during The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My top 10 Jewish news stories of 2016
|20 min
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|46 min
|Well Well
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Not my President
|20,736
|President Trump going to crack down on Sanctuar...
|16 hr
|Fear ISIS
|2
|Metrolink Pomona Valley Line
|20 hr
|Now_What-
|16
|Lisa Vanderpump Is Unsure if She'll Return to '... (Jun '15)
|Tue
|Pawlu
|3
|Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B...
|Dec 11
|shesapiggy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC