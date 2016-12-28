Luchita Hurtado abstract artworks mix cultures like colors, to rousing effect
Spirits dwell within 21 lively, lovely abstract drawings by Luchita Hurtado at Park View Gallery, almost all dating from 1942 to 1952. The upheaval of a catastrophic war and its tumultuous aftermath was reshaping the way art looked and felt, and in these works flat, loosely figurative shadows seem to flit through spiky and organic shapes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|21 min
|TV Producer
|41
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|50 min
|I despise most pe...
|20,748
|its a fact
|2 hr
|afriend
|4
|Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on...
|2 hr
|Truffles5450
|2
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|4 hr
|Duval Stowers OG
|14
|Review: Electrical Services West Hollywood
|5 hr
|Chase Private Client
|2
|Police: Queen Latifah's car stolen by gas stati...
|8 hr
|Joan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC