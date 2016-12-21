Local stylist returns to the small sc...

Local stylist returns to the small screen with L.A. Hair

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

MaCray Huff is in California this week for the season premiere of "L.A. Hair," the reality show in which he stars as one of the stylists at Kimble Hair Studio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
its a fact 53 min afriend 4
News Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on... 1 hr Truffles5450 2
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 2 hr Duval Stowers OG 14
Review: Electrical Services West Hollywood 3 hr Chase Private Client 2
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 3 hr TV Producer 39
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr TOXIC COPS 20,747
Police: Queen Latifah's car stolen by gas stati... 6 hr Joan 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,849 • Total comments across all topics: 277,402,934

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC