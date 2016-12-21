Laguna Beach man's murder conviction ...

Laguna Beach man's murder conviction reversed

A state court of appeals has reversed a Laguna Beach man's murder conviction and ordered that he receive a new trial for the 2012 stabbing death of a friend. A Los Angeles Superior Court jury convicted Ryan Taylor Bright in 2014 of second-degree murder in the death of Jensen Gray, 27, who was stabbed four times at a Santa Monica apartment in 2012.

