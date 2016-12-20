LA Weekly Lauds the "Courageous Evolution" of Michael's Santa Monica
This week, Besha Rodell visits Michael's Santa Monica , the 37-year-old institution "that helped to put L.A.'s version of 'California Cuisine' on the map." The restaurant recently made the audacious decision to hire 28-year-old Miles Thompson of the beloved albeit short-lived Allumette to run the kitchen.
