Katie Holmes to Neil Diamond: Celeb p...

Katie Holmes to Neil Diamond: Celeb playlists for New Year's

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

In this Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, Amy Adams arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. New Year's Eve is the jam of the year, so Adams and a slew of other celebs said what's on their party playlists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
its a fact 53 min afriend 4
News Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on... 1 hr Truffles5450 2
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 2 hr Duval Stowers OG 14
Review: Electrical Services West Hollywood 3 hr Chase Private Client 2
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 3 hr TV Producer 39
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr TOXIC COPS 20,747
Police: Queen Latifah's car stolen by gas stati... 6 hr Joan 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,849 • Total comments across all topics: 277,402,944

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC