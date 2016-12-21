Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West enjoy date night
The couple - who have North, three, and Saint, 12 months, together - were spotted out for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California on Sunday evening . An eyewitness said: "When she got to the car, she paused and made it a point to look back at [Kanye] and make sure he was OK.
