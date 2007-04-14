Florence Henderson
In this Saturday, April 14, 2007 file photo, Florence Henderson, center, speaks, as she and, from left, Ann B. Davis, Maureen McCormick, Mike Lookinland, Lloyd Schwartz, Susan Olsen and Barry Williams of the television show "The Brandy Bunch" accept the Pop Culture Award during the 5th Annual TV Land Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. Henderson, who went from Broadway star to become one of America's most beloved television moms, died on Nov. 24, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Fernando Sun.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Obama would have WON
|20,753
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|4 hr
|TV Producer
|49
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|8 hr
|Reggie
|1
|Police: Queen Latifah's car stolen by gas stati...
|11 hr
|EVille Ed
|2
|Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on...
|21 hr
|Christian Taliban
|2
|CEO Whitney Ellis The Ice Skating Rink comes to...
|21 hr
|U smell
|6
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|21 hr
|Momhearts
|31
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC