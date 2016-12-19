Editor's Choice: The 12 Best Things We Ate in 2016
Team Eater LA enters into this current frozen tundra very well-insulated, an unfortunate side effect of having dined extraordinarily well this year across Los Angeles. If our belts fit a little tighter around Christmas time, know that it's purely because Eater has been tirelessly chasing the best that Los Angeles has to offer on the plate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My top 10 Jewish news stories of 2016
|2 min
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|28 min
|Well Well
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Not my President
|20,736
|President Trump going to crack down on Sanctuar...
|16 hr
|Fear ISIS
|2
|Metrolink Pomona Valley Line
|20 hr
|Now_What-
|16
|Lisa Vanderpump Is Unsure if She'll Return to '... (Jun '15)
|Tue
|Pawlu
|3
|Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B...
|Dec 11
|shesapiggy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC