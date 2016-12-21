Commission Grants Further Approvals for Lincoln Mixed-Use Development
A five-story mixed use development planned for the lot currently featuring the Aaron Brothers frame store on Lincoln Boulevard moved closer to final approval last Wednesday. Planning commissioners without comment passed technical approvals for the project between Colorado Avenue and Olympic Boulevard at the border of Downtown.
