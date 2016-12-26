Bring on the street vendors: They'll ...

Bring on the street vendors: They'll make L.A. a better walking city

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Maria Franco, center right, a street vendor for the past 12 years, sells fruits in L.A.'s Fashion District on Oct. 29, 2015. Maria Franco, center right, a street vendor for the past 12 years, sells fruits in L.A.'s Fashion District on Oct. 29, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Activists take to the streets to protest Donald... 20 min TomFontana 22
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 6 hr TV Producer 15
News New fashion stars include Mara, Stone and Chastain (Feb '12) 8 hr AliceSimon 4
News Neo-Nazis among the hopefuls running for local ... (Oct '10) 8 hr David f Miller 52
Http://miamicocatea.com 11 hr Click Monster 3
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 14 hr Sugar Skate Supply 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr jjohn 20,745
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,888 • Total comments across all topics: 277,349,878

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC