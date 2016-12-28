Billie Lourd Steps Out With Rumored BF Taylor Lautner After Carrie Fisher's Death
Just one day after her mother Carrie Fisher's shocking death on Dec. 27, Billie Lourd appeared in public for the very first time, and her rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner was right by her side every step of the way. Check out the pics of the alleged couple right here.
