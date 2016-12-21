4 Popular Male Celebs Who Got Injured While Filming
Accidents can happen any time and anywhere and nobody is exempted. Even the rich and famous celebrities do experience it when they least expect it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Celebrific.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|29 min
|granny s crinkly ...
|20,743
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|12 hr
|Old Tranny Micheal
|15
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|12 hr
|Go Skate Day
|3
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES ISMAILI DATING SITE
|18 hr
|Neelum
|1
|Check this out
|Fri
|Nicole
|1
|thinking (Jan '13)
|Fri
|Now_What-
|9
|Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B...
|Dec 11
|shesapiggy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC