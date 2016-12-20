2017 is 'Year of the Radish' for Heal...

2017 is 'Year of the Radish' for Health-Conscious Santa Monica Restaurants

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The LookOut news

Radishes, the unsung heroes of the everyday American dinner salad, are getting a radical make over by health-conscious Santa Monica restaurants that hope to tempt the palates with exotic yet ultra-healthy radish-enhanced dishes. Santa Monica Restaurant Week plucks the under-appreciated radish from its normal routine, as something drenched in Ranch salad dressing, and pairs it with ingredients far afield from Iceberg lettuce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 30 min granny s crinkly ... 20,743
News Activists take to the streets to protest Donald... 12 hr Old Tranny Micheal 15
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 12 hr Go Skate Day 3
Meet ISMAILI SINGLES ISMAILI DATING SITE 18 hr Neelum 1
Check this out Fri Nicole 1
thinking (Jan '13) Fri Now_What- 9
News Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B... Dec 11 shesapiggy 3
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,707 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,340

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC