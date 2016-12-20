2017 is 'Year of the Radish' for Health-Conscious Santa Monica Restaurants
Radishes, the unsung heroes of the everyday American dinner salad, are getting a radical make over by health-conscious Santa Monica restaurants that hope to tempt the palates with exotic yet ultra-healthy radish-enhanced dishes. Santa Monica Restaurant Week plucks the under-appreciated radish from its normal routine, as something drenched in Ranch salad dressing, and pairs it with ingredients far afield from Iceberg lettuce.
