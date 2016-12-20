2017 is 'Year of the Radish' for Health-Conscious Santa Monica Restaurants

Radishes, the unsung heroes of the everyday American dinner salad, are getting a radical make over by health-conscious Santa Monica restaurants that hope to tempt the palates with exotic yet ultra-healthy radish-enhanced dishes. Santa Monica Restaurant Week plucks the under-appreciated radish from its normal routine, as something drenched in Ranch salad dressing, and pairs it with ingredients far afield from Iceberg lettuce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.